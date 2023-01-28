Childers helps rally Pointers by Ironton Published 12:14 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — When the South Point Pointers introduce their starting lineup, they turn out the lights and put a spotlight on each starter as he is introduced.

But the biggest spotlight on Friday shined on a backup as 6-foot-6 Jackson Childers came off the bench to score 18 points and help rally the Pointers to a 57-50 win over the Ironton Fighting Tigers in a battle for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Besides a career-high 18 points, Childers also blocked 4 shots as the Pointers clinched at least a share of the league title as they erased a 16-point second quarter deficit.

‘It was a great win for our team and our program,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “Jackson Childers and Elijah Wilburn really stepped up for us.”

Ironton coach Chris Barnes lamented his team’s meager 1-for-13 shooting from behind the arc, but he agreed that Childers proved to be the different in the outcome.

“We played hard but we shot horrible from the 3-point line,” said Barnes.

“We played a decent all-around game. The Childers kid off the bench killed us. He’s 6-6 and we don’t have anyone to match up with him. He’s a nice, big sophomore who can lay inside out.”

Caleb Lovely — who was honored before the game for recording his 1000th career point — led South Point (15-3, 11-1) with 19 points and 9 rebounds. The Pointers were just 2-of-8 from the 3-pointer line but shot 23-of-40 from the field for 57 percent.

Ironton (10-5, 7-3) was led by Braden Schreck with 20 points while Shaun Terry and Lincoln Barnes scored 10 each. Barnes and Ethan White each had 7 rebounds.

The Pointers led 7-4 when Ironton went on a 19-0 run to lead 23-7 after a couple of layups by Schreck with 6:14 left in the half.

But the Pointers went on a 12-2 run to end the half as Childers came off the bench to score 8 points and Ironton’s lead was 25-19 at the break.

A layup by Lovely put the Pointers up 32-31 with 2:55 left in the third quarter.

Barnes and Xander Dornon scored as the teams traded baskets and then Schreck sank 2 free throws and Terry had a layup for a 37-34 lead.

Lovely drove the lane for a layup with 4 seconds left and it was 37-36.

South Point proceeded to score 10 more unanswered points and led 49-37 until Schreck’s 17-footer at the 4:06 mark snapped the scoring draught.

The Fighting Tigers continued to force turnovers and chip away at the lead and got within 53-50 on a 17-footer by White with 30 seconds left.

But a layup by Childers made it 55-50 and Xathan Haney hit 2 fouls shots with 4 seconds left that sealed the outcome.

South Point won the early meeting this season by the same margin, 56-49.a

Ironton 17 8 12 13 = 50

South Point 7 12 17 21 = 57

IRONTON (10-5, 7-3): Lincoln Barnes 4 0 2-2 10, Shaun Terry 2 1 3-3 10, Landen Wilson 3 0 0-0 6, Braden Schreck 6 0 8-13 20, Ethan White 2 0 0-0 4, Amari Felder 0 0 0-0 0, Tayden Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Roach 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18-51 13-20 50. 3-pt goals: 1-13. Rebounds: 12-O, 11-D = 23 (Barnes 7, White 7). Team/deadball rebounds: 5. Assists: 8 (Terry 4, Wilson 2). Steals: 6 (Schreck 2, Terry 2, Barnes 2). Blocks: 1 (White). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (15-3, 11-1): Caleb Lovely 6 2 1-2 19, Xathan Haney 1 0 2-2 4, Jaxon Vance 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 2-2 6, Xander Dornon 3 0 2-3 8, Jackson Childers 8 0 2-2 18, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-1 0, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-40 9-12 57. 3-pt goals: 2-8. Rebounds: 5-O, 18-D = 23 (Lovely 9, Dornon 4). Assists: 10. Steals: 6. Blocks: 5 (Ja. Childers 4). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.