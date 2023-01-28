Juror’s COVID-19 halts ex-Ohio House speaker’s corruption trial

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By The Associated Press

Former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, R-Glenford

Testimony to resume on Monday

COLUMBUS (AP) — The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was temporarily paused Wednesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black ordered proceedings paused for the remainder of this week “in an effort to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Email newsletter signup

The directive Wednesday evening was an extension of a single day off Black had called Wednesday due to the juror’s illness, halting the highly anticipated trial just two days after it had begun.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Monday.

Altogether, 12 jurors and four alternates are hearing the case. Householder, 63, a Republican, and lobbyist Matt Borges, 50, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, are charged with conspiracy to participate in a $60 million racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for those who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate for five days.

They may exit isolation after that point, as long as they are feeling better, but are advised to wear a high-quality mask through the tenth day.

Federal prosecutors had been in the middle of questioning FBI agent Blane Wetzel on Tuesday and indicated Wetzel would be on the stand for the entirety of a second day.

Wetzel is walking through highlights of the tens of thousands of pages of documents gathered as part of the FBI’s investigation, described as the largest corruption case in Ohio history.

More News

Kennedy sworn in as Ohio’s 11th Chief Justice

Restoration of Macedonia Church expected to be complete in early 2024

USDA announces assistance for small, mid-sized dairy farmers

FOCUS: When the walls come tumblin’ down

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the city and village mayoral elections this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections