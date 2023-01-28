Kennedy sworn in as Ohio’s 11th Chief Justice Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Lawrence Countians attend ceremony

COLUMBUS – Sharon Kennedy took the oath of office as the 11th chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio in a formal investiture ceremony at the court on Wednesday.

Before family, friends and dignitaries, the new leader of the Ohio judiciary pledged to “serve each and every Ohioan with a full heart and a steady compass.”

The Honor Guard of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office led the procession. David W. Johnson, CEO of Summerville Tiles in Columbiana County, served as emcee. Evelyn Lundberg Stratton, retired justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, administered the oath of office as Chief Justice Kennedy’s niece, Alyse Pasternak, held the Bible.

Kennedy donned the robe of her mentor, Judge Matthew J. Crehan, of Butler County, who passed away earlier this week. She had clerked for him when he was a practicing attorney, and he was the first to tell her she could make it all the way to the Supreme Court.

Kennedy was elected as an associate justice in 2012 and twice re-elected in 2014 and 2020. She was elected in 2022 to lead the state judicial branch of government.

A group of supporters from Lawrence County attended the event.