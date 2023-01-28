Marshall drops 86-82 decision to UL Published 12:05 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By CODY LYND

Marshall Sports Information Stats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (17-5, 6-3 Sun Belt) suffered a double-overtime loss, 86-82, to the ULM Warhawks (10-12, 6-3 Sun Belt) Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center.

Taevion Kinsey played in his 144th career game to pass Darius George’s mark of 143 to become the program’s all-time leader.

“I just didn’t feel like we were as focused as we have been,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We didn’t get the 50-50 balls and they out-rebounded us and got second-chance points. You can’t do that.”

Kinsey, who played in all 50 minutes, tallied a team-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. With his second assist of the game, on a dunk by Micah Handlogten nine seconds into the second half, Kinsey recorded the 500th helper of his career. This made the Columbus, Ohio native the first player in program history to have at least 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists in his career.

Handlogten recorded a double-double with 14 rebounds and 10 points to go with a game-high five blocks and five steals.

Andrew Taylor had 17 points and a game-high six assists, while Kamdyn Curfman recorded 15 points on a 4-for-8 shooting night from the field.

Notes

It was the first double-overtime for the Herd since November 18, 2012, against Hofstra.

Kinsey is the only active player in the country with at least 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists during their career. It was his 14th game of 20 or more points this season.

Kinsey and Taylor have each reached double-figure scoring in all 22 games during the current campaign.

Curfman’s registered his fifth consecutive game of 10 or more points with Handlogten recording his eighth double-double of the season.