Redwomen down Lady Pointers; Bailey scores milestone 1,000th point Published 2:59 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — For someone who likes playing defense, Hadyn Bailey must have a huge soft spot in her heart for offense, too.

Bailey hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter that enabled her to reach the 1,000-point career scoring milestone as the Rock Hill Redwomen downed the South Point Lady Pointers 69-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“Hadyn just does so much for our team. She plays defense on the other team’s best player and she’s always been a team player,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“Josh Ward (assistant coach) at Chesapeake hung the name bulldog on her. She takes more pride in her defense than scoring.”

Rock Hill (16-5, 12-1) had 4 players in double figures led by Bailey with 15 including three 3-pointers. Hazley Matthews got 11 points while Hayleigh Risner and J’lynn Risner had 10 points each. Lola Hankins just missed double digits with 8 points.

South Point (5-11, 5-7) was paced by Liz Ermalovich and Saratina Jackson with 11 points each.

“We shared the ball well. (Hayleigh Risner) stepped out and hit a couple of big 3s. South Point is a super talented group, an athletic group, always dangerous to play and a coach who has been around a long time and knows how to coach,” said coach Bailey.

Hadyn Baily buried a a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Hankins knocked down a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as Rock Hill took an 18-10 lead.

South Point got a 3-pointer from Emma Saddler and Liz Ermalovich had 3 points.

The Lady Pointers cut the deficit to just 29-23 at the half as Ermalovich drained a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and 4 other players scored 2 points each.

Hazley Matthews sank 2 free throws and scored 4 points and J’lynn Risner added 3 points for the Redwomen.

Rock Hill began to pull away in the third quarter as J’lynn Risner had 7 points, Hayleigh Risner hit a triple and she and Matthews scored 5 points each to push the lead to 48-33.

Jackson scored 7 points including a 3-pointer and Saddler hit her second trey for the Lady Pointers.

The Redwomen outscored South Point 21-12 in the fourth quarter as Savannah Kidd, Abigail Payne, Hayeigh Risner and J’lynn Risner all hit 3-pointers.

Rock Hill will host Fairland next Thursday in a battle for first place in the OVC. Fairland needs a win to take the title outright while Rock Hill must win to gain a share of the crown.

South Point 10 13 10 12 = 45

Rock Hill 18 11 19 21 = 69

SOUTH POINT (5-11, 5-7): Kaelyn Jones 3 0 0-0 6, Liz Ermalovich 2 2 1-2 11, Camille Hall 3 0 1-4 7, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 0-2 2, Jasmine Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 0 2 0-0 6, Abby Hern 0 0 0-0 0, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 3 1 2-2 11, Jasymyn Malone 0 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 5 4-11 45. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (16-5, 12-1): Hadyn Bailey 3 3 0-2 15, Hope Easterling 1 0 2-2 4, Hazley Matthews 4 0 3-3 11,, Hayleigh Risner 2 2 0-0 10, J’lynn Risner 2 1 1-2 10, Lola Hankins 2 1 1-2 8, Abigail Payne 0 1 0-0 3, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0, Blayr Knipp 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Kidd 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 9 8-14 69. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.