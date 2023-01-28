Unbeaten Lady Dragons clinch share of OVC title Published 2:53 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons have a piece of the pie. Now, they want the whole thing.

The Lady Dragons had 4 players in double digits as they beat the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 68-22 Thursday and clinched at least a tie for the Ohio Valley Conference title.

Bailey Russell led with 16 points, Addison Godby and Bree Allen scored 13 each while Tomi Hinkle getting 10.

Fairland (19-0, 13-0) can claim the title outright with a win at Rock Hill next Thursday. A loss and the two teams will share the title.

Fairland has won 36 straight OVC games.

It didn’t take the Lady Dragons long to settle the outcome as they outscored Chesapeake 25-2 in the first quarter.

Russell hit a 3-pointer and had 7 points, Godby scored 7, Hinkle had a trey and scored 5 and Allen got 4 points.

The lead ballooned to 47-7 at the half with Allen hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 8 points, Russell got 6 points including a 3-pointer and Godby had 4 points.

Sophi Hutchinson and Kate Ball accounted for all of Chesapeake’s points.

The lead was 59-18 after 3 quarters as Kylee Bruce scored 4 points

Ball and Brooklyn McComas each hit 3-pointers and Hannah Webb was 3-of-4 at the line for the Lady Panthers.

Reece Barnitz and Russell hit 3-pointers as Fairland outpointed Chesapeake 9-4 in the fourth quarter.

Hutchinson — who finished with 10 points — had all 4 points in the quarter for Chesapeake (14-6, 7-6).

Fairland 25 22 12 9 = 68

Chesapeake 2 5 11 4 = 22

FAIRLAND (19-0, 13-0): Teagan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 6 0 1-2 13, Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Sierra Pemberton 0 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 3 2 1-2 13, Tomi Hinkle 2 2 0-0 10, Kamryn Barnitz 2 0 1-1 5, Aubrey Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 20 8 4-6 68. Rebounds: 30 (Godby 7, Russell 5, Bruce 5). Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (14-6, 7-6): Sophie Hutchinson 4 0 2-2 10, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 1 1 0-0 5, Brooklyn McComas 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah Webb 0 0 3-4 3, Erin Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2 5-7 22. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.