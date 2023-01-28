Western’s FT shooting helps beat Vikings Published 10:15 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — This game was decided 15 feet from the basket.

The Western Indians made 18-of-28 free throws while the Symmes Valley Vikings were just 7-of-20 at the charity stripe. The result? Western rallied late to beat the Viking 59-54 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Saturday.

Symmes Valley was leading by 3 points going into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings were just 2-of-12 from the foul line while Western made 7-of-14 free throws.

The Indians were also helped in the fourth quarter by Drew Haggy who hit a pair of 3-pointers and he made 4-of-5 from the line.

The Vikings (5-12, 3-8) started the game by taking an 18-13 lead as Aleck Beckett scored 11 points.

Chase Carter scored 7 points including 5-of-6 at the line for Western (11-9, 7-4).

The Indians rebounded and took a 32-30 halftime lead as Kam James and Haggy each hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Carter also hit a trey and scored 5 points.

Jacob Cade scored all 6 of his points and Aydan Taylor got all 4 of his points in the quarter for Symmes Valley.

The Vikings regained the lead at 43-40 in the their quarter with Braden Corn scored 6 points.

Carter and James had 4 points each to account for all of Western’s offense in the quarter.

Beckett scored 18 points and Corn 11 to lead the Vikings. Ethan Smith had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. Corn also had 7 rebounds.

James and Carter scored 20 points each and Haggy had 19 points to pace Western.

Western 13 19 8 19 = 59

Sam. Valley 18 12 13 11 = 54

WESTERN (11-9, 7-4): Tyler Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Daniel Rodriquez 0 0 0-1 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 6 1 4-5 19, Kam James 3 3 5-6 20, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 4 1 9-16 20, Zach Teed 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-56 18-28 59. 3-pt goals: 5-26. Rebounds: 13-O, 18-D = 31.Assists: 8. Turnovers: 14. Fouls: 18. Fouled out.

SYMMES VALLEY (5-12, 3-8): Braden Corn 4 1 0-0 11, Jacob Cade 3 0 0-2 6, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Smith 4 0 1-4 9, Aleck Beckett 7 0 4-6 18, Levi Ross 1 0 0-2 2, Josh Saunders 0 0 2-4 2, Will Jones 1 0 0-1 2, Aydan Taylor 2 0 0-1 4, Aiden Hiernimus0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 7-20 54. 3-pt goals: 1-10. Rebounds: 11-O, 26-D = 37 (Smith 10, Corn 7). Assists: 13 (Saunders 4, Smith 3). Steals: 7 (Corn, Beckett). Turnovers:12. Blocks: 3. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Ross.