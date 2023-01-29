Grand opening set for Black history museum Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

Celebration set for April 22

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — A grand opening is scheduled for the Tri-State’s first Black history museum.

A celebration will take place from 2-5 p.m. on April 22 for the C. B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, located at 901 Kilgore Dr. in Ashland.

Email newsletter signup

The museum is providing food, drinks and special entertainment. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

The city of Ashland will be providing a shuttle service to bring guests to and from the event (The parking will be limited). King’s Daughters Medical Center will provide parking lots located between 24th and 25th streets and Central Avenue. The shuttles will start picking people up at 1:30 p.m.

The museum has also reserved a block of rooms at the Delta Hotel, located at 1441 Winchester Ave. More information can be found by calling 606-327-1100.

A group rate of $109 per room, per night for the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum is available for those who make a reservation.

For more information, contact museum co-founder Darrell Smith at 606-254-6964.