ODOT road report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

  U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring.

