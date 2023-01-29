OHSAA Southeast Ohio Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

Published 9:28 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Southeast Ohio Girls Basketball

Division 2 Sectional Tournament

All Games 7 p.m.

First Round

Monday, Feb. 13

17. Hillsboro (3-16) at 17. Washington Court House (3-16)

16. Gallipolis 92-16) at 15. Vinton County (4-14)

Second Round

Thursday, Feb. 16

Wash. C.H.-Hillsboro winner at 1. Fairland (18-0)

9. Waverly (12-5) at 8. Circleville (14-4)

13. Greenfield McClain (6-13) at 4. Marietta (14-2)

12. Fairfield Union (7-9) at 5. Vincent Warren (15-3)

Vinton County-Gallipolis winner at 2. Unioto (17-0)

10. Miami Trace (11-7) at 7. New Lexington (14-4)

14. Logan Elm (4-15) at 3. Sheridan (16-2)

11. Athens (11-7) at 6. Jackson (14-3)

Sectional Finals

Monday, Feb. 20

Circleville/Waverly winner at Fairland/WCH/Hillsboro winner

Warren/Fairfield winner at Marietta/McClain winner

New Lexington/Miami Trace winner at Unioto/VC/Gallipolis winner

Jackson/Athens winner at Sheridan/Logan Elm winner

Winners advance to the district

Division 3 Sectional Tournament

All Games 7 p.m.

First Round

Wednesday, Feb. 15

First Round

25. Ironton (3-16) at 24. West Union (6-13)

30. Alexander (1-17) at 19. Federal Hocking (10-8)

31. Zane Trace (0-17) at 16. Huntington Ross (9-9)

26. Westfall (5-14) at 23. Wellston (6-11)

29. Crooksville (2-15) at 20. River Valley (9-7)

32. Oak Hill (NA) at 17. Meigs (10-6)

27. Belpre (3-15) at 22. South Point (6-10)

28. Northwest (3-16) at 21. Southeastern (8-10)

Sectional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 18

All Games 1 p.m.

Ironton/W. Union winner at 1. North Adams (20-0)

13. Piketon (12-6) at 12. Lynchburg Clay (11-7)

Fed. Hock/Alexander winner at 6. Rock Hill (15-5)

Huntington/ZT winner at 7. Leesburg Fairfield (12-5)

Wellston/Westfall winner at 2. Portsmouth West (18-1)

14. Peebles (12-8) at 11. Minford (12-6)

River Valley/Crooksville winner at 5. Adena (15-3)

Meigs/Oak Hill winner at 8. Portsmouth (14-5)

South Point/Belpre winner at 3. Wheelersburg (16-2)

15. South Webster (11-9) at 10. Chesapeake (14-5)

Northwest/Southeastern winner at 4. Eastern Brown (18-3)

16. Coal Grove (11-9) at 9. Nelsonville-York (14-4)

Winners advance to the district

Division 4 Sectional Tournament

All Games 7 p.m.

First Round

Monday, Feb. 13

17. Manchester (2-14) at St. Joseph (3-13)

16. Miller (1-17) at 15. Green (5-10)

19. Sciotoville East (2-15) at 14. Racine Southern (5-14)

Sectional Finals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

St. Joseph/Manchester winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1)

9. New Boston (9-8) at 8. Lucasville Valley (7-10)

13. Trimble (4-12) at 4. Paint Valley (11-6)

12. Beaver Eastern (4-15) at 5. Eastern Meigs (13-6)

Green/Miller winner at 2. South Gallia (16-3)

10. Portsmouth Clay (8-9) at 7. Symmes Valley (12-9)

Southern/East winner at 3. Waterford (12-5)

11. Latham Western (5-11) at 6. Whiteoak (11-9)

Winners advance to district

