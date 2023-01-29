OHSAA Southeast Ohio Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings
Published 9:28 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Southeast Ohio Girls Basketball
Division 2 Sectional Tournament
All Games 7 p.m.
First Round
Monday, Feb. 13
17. Hillsboro (3-16) at 17. Washington Court House (3-16)
16. Gallipolis 92-16) at 15. Vinton County (4-14)
Second Round
Thursday, Feb. 16
Wash. C.H.-Hillsboro winner at 1. Fairland (18-0)
9. Waverly (12-5) at 8. Circleville (14-4)
13. Greenfield McClain (6-13) at 4. Marietta (14-2)
12. Fairfield Union (7-9) at 5. Vincent Warren (15-3)
Vinton County-Gallipolis winner at 2. Unioto (17-0)
10. Miami Trace (11-7) at 7. New Lexington (14-4)
14. Logan Elm (4-15) at 3. Sheridan (16-2)
11. Athens (11-7) at 6. Jackson (14-3)
Sectional Finals
Monday, Feb. 20
Circleville/Waverly winner at Fairland/WCH/Hillsboro winner
Warren/Fairfield winner at Marietta/McClain winner
New Lexington/Miami Trace winner at Unioto/VC/Gallipolis winner
Jackson/Athens winner at Sheridan/Logan Elm winner
Winners advance to the district
Division 3 Sectional Tournament
All Games 7 p.m.
First Round
Wednesday, Feb. 15
25. Ironton (3-16) at 24. West Union (6-13)
30. Alexander (1-17) at 19. Federal Hocking (10-8)
31. Zane Trace (0-17) at 16. Huntington Ross (9-9)
26. Westfall (5-14) at 23. Wellston (6-11)
29. Crooksville (2-15) at 20. River Valley (9-7)
32. Oak Hill (NA) at 17. Meigs (10-6)
27. Belpre (3-15) at 22. South Point (6-10)
28. Northwest (3-16) at 21. Southeastern (8-10)
Sectional Finals
Saturday, Feb. 18
All Games 1 p.m.
Ironton/W. Union winner at 1. North Adams (20-0)
13. Piketon (12-6) at 12. Lynchburg Clay (11-7)
Fed. Hock/Alexander winner at 6. Rock Hill (15-5)
Huntington/ZT winner at 7. Leesburg Fairfield (12-5)
Wellston/Westfall winner at 2. Portsmouth West (18-1)
14. Peebles (12-8) at 11. Minford (12-6)
River Valley/Crooksville winner at 5. Adena (15-3)
Meigs/Oak Hill winner at 8. Portsmouth (14-5)
South Point/Belpre winner at 3. Wheelersburg (16-2)
15. South Webster (11-9) at 10. Chesapeake (14-5)
Northwest/Southeastern winner at 4. Eastern Brown (18-3)
16. Coal Grove (11-9) at 9. Nelsonville-York (14-4)
Winners advance to the district
Division 4 Sectional Tournament
All Games 7 p.m.
First Round
Monday, Feb. 13
17. Manchester (2-14) at St. Joseph (3-13)
16. Miller (1-17) at 15. Green (5-10)
19. Sciotoville East (2-15) at 14. Racine Southern (5-14)
Sectional Finals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
St. Joseph/Manchester winner at 1. Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1)
9. New Boston (9-8) at 8. Lucasville Valley (7-10)
13. Trimble (4-12) at 4. Paint Valley (11-6)
12. Beaver Eastern (4-15) at 5. Eastern Meigs (13-6)
Green/Miller winner at 2. South Gallia (16-3)
10. Portsmouth Clay (8-9) at 7. Symmes Valley (12-9)
Southern/East winner at 3. Waterford (12-5)
11. Latham Western (5-11) at 6. Whiteoak (11-9)
Winners advance to district