Wenstrup’s staff to be in Lawrence County Monday

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio

Will be at Chamber of Commerce  in South Point

Staff members of U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, will be in Lawrence County on Monday to take questions and help constituents of Ohio’s 2nd District.

From 9–11 a.m. on Monday, the staff will be at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point.

Among the things they can help people with include:

• Receive a timely response about Social Security or Medicare benefits,

• Assist in obtaining tax returns from the IRS and back pay for qualifying veterans,

• Get information on VA claims and benefits.

Wenstrup has represented Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District for the past decade. Following constitutionally-mandated redistricting, he continues to represent the redrawn district, which now includes 16 counties, including Lawrence County.

Lawrence County was previously in the 6th District, which is represented by Republican Bill Johnson.

