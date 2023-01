Bonnie Roach Published 9:34 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Bonnie Mae Roach, 49, of Proctorville, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

A graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Locust Grove Cemetery in Willow Wood.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.