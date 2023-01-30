Jarrod Browning Published 12:14 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Jarrod Browning

Jarrod Michael Browning, 45, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with burial to follow at Miller Memorial Gardens.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.