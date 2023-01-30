Jarrod Browning
Published 12:14 pm Monday, January 30, 2023
Jarrod Browning
Jarrod Michael Browning, 45, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.
There will be a funeral service held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with burial to follow at Miller Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.