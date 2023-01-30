Nettie Smathers Published 12:17 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Nettie Smathers

Nettie Lou Smathers, 74, of Willow Wood, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Smathers.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Smathers family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.