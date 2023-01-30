Pancake breakfast coming up Published 12:00 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Rotary Club will have event on Feb. 11

The Ironton Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast will return on Saturday, Feb. 11

It will be from 7 a.m.–noon at the Knights of Columbus hall, located at 2101 S. Third St., Ironton.

An $8 donation will get you pancakes, sausage links and coffee, juice or milk.

You can come in, have a seat and socialize or you come in and get it to go,” said Marty Conley, the Ironton Rotary Club’s president.

The pancake breakfast has been a Rotary tradition for decades and is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It has been very successful for us over the years,” Conley said, adding that the money from the fundraiser toward “a scholarship for a student

in the nursing program at Ohio University Southern. And the good thing about that is that we usually have some of the students from OUS groups volunteer to help. We’ve had Boy Scout troops volunteer. So, it is just a good morning to come and fellowship. And what’s better than eating pancakes?”