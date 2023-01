Travis Mullens Published 9:35 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Travis Mullens

Travis Matthew Mullens, 34, of Ironton, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Scott Blevins officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Mullens family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.