William Cox
Published 4:46 pm Monday, January 30, 2023
William Cox
William C. Cox, 85, of Pedro, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Steven Blagg officiating. Burial will follow at Destin Sark Cemetery in Pedro.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.