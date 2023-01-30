William Cox

William Cox

William C. Cox, 85, of Pedro, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Steven Blagg officiating. Burial will follow at Destin Sark Cemetery in Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

