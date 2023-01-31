FOCUS: Memory Lane 2-1-23

Nettie Murphy, of Ironton, displays her artwork in an exhibit at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in October 1980. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Jenny Mays)
Dorothy Quarles, a lab technician with 20 years of service at Lawrence County General Hospital, retired in 1980 and was presented with a plaque by hospital administrator Byron Boothe. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Jenny Mays)
Daron Lambert, Chuck Scherer and Mark Merron enjoy an October Monday off from school in 1980. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Carol Kitts)
In 1989, Johnna Jean Goldcamp, the 9-year-old daughter of John and Jeanne Goldcamp, of Coal Grove, competed in the Showstopper National Talent Competition and Applause Talent Presentation, along with other members of her dance team from DC Dance Academy. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo)