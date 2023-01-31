Gary Welch Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Gary Welch

May 23, 1942–Jan. 29, 2023

Gary R. Welch, 80, of Ironton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Gary was born May 23, 1942, in Ironton, a son to the late William P. and Ethel Ada (Southers) Welch.

Gary attended Ironton schools.

He was a hairdresser for several salons over his 40-year career and retired from Today’s Image.

Gary loved feeding the neighborhood cats and working in his yard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry “Red” Welch, William Welch and Paul Welch; and sisters Helen L. Smith and Rose Marie Hardy.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and close friends who will mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the Welch family.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.