Joyce Mullins Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Joyce Mullins

Joyce Elizabeth McCormick Mullins, 81, of Cincinnati, formerly of Crown City, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash after a short illness.

A visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

A private family service will take place afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any local animal shelter or organization, as this was a dear and precious cause to her.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.