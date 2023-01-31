Joyce Mullins
Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Joyce Mullins
Joyce Elizabeth McCormick Mullins, 81, of Cincinnati, formerly of Crown City, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash after a short illness.
A visitation will be 1–3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville.
Email newsletter signup
A private family service will take place afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any local animal shelter or organization, as this was a dear and precious cause to her.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.