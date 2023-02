Mary Hamlin Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Mary Evelyn Hamlin, 85, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Hamlin.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Getaway Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.