Meeting the challenge Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Rock Hill National Little League, Ohio District 11 Challenger Division and TowneSuites by Marriott of Ironton partnered together to provide a party for the Rock Hill Middle School MC classrooms on Jan. 20. The organizations were able to provide each student with a new winter coat, as well as lunch. They especially would like to Thank Marye Long, area sales manager for TownePlace Suites, of Ironton, for her generosity. Pictured, left to right, John Brooks, Jesse Carmon (RHNLL president), Rhiannon Carmon (Ohio State Challenger coordinator) Marye Long (TownePlace Suites) and Mark Mains.