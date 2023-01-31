Meeting the challenge

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Rock Hill National Little League, Ohio District 11 Challenger Division and TowneSuites by Marriott of Ironton partnered together to provide a party for the Rock Hill Middle School MC classrooms on Jan. 20. The organizations were able to provide each student with a new winter coat, as well as lunch. They especially would like to Thank Marye Long, area sales manager for TownePlace Suites, of Ironton, for her generosity. Pictured, left to right, John Brooks, Jesse Carmon (RHNLL president), Rhiannon Carmon (Ohio State Challenger coordinator) Marye Long (TownePlace Suites) and Mark Mains. (Submitted photo)

Rock Hill National Little League, Ohio District 11 Challenger Division and TowneSuites by Marriott of Ironton partnered together to provide a party for the Rock Hill Middle School MC classrooms on Jan. 20. The organizations were able to provide each student with a new winter coat, as well as lunch. They especially would like to Thank Marye Long, area sales manager for TownePlace Suites, of Ironton, for her generosity. Pictured, left to right, John Brooks, Jesse Carmon (RHNLL president), Rhiannon Carmon (Ohio State Challenger coordinator) Marye Long (TownePlace Suites) and Mark Mains.

Email newsletter signup

More Education

School news

Let their voices ring out

Rebuilding connections

FOCUS: They’ve got spirit

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you plan to vote in the city and village mayoral elections this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections