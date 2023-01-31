Sarah Salisbury Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Sarah Salisbury

Sarah Frances Salisbury, 89, of Ironton, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her residence under the care of Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be noon Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Salisbury family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.