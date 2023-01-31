School news Published 12:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Ohio University Southern names 88 students to Dean’s List

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Students are listed below by state and city of residence:

Ohio

• Amanda: Lily Roush.

• Chesapeake: Aubree Callicoat, Delaney Dickess, Jim Hannahs, Maddox McCallister, Morgan Perez, Chris Stanley and John Tyler II.

• Coal Grove: Alicia Fraley, Ragin Marcum, Stumbo Stumbo, Camryn Uding

• Crown City: Carson Bailey and Emma Lester.

• Franklin Furnace: Tabbi Miller, Merinda Webb, Ava Jenkins-Cooley, Kylie Stapleton

• Ironton: Doug Crabtree, Eric Day, Beth Douglas, Gemma Fletcher, Shannon Frazee, Baylie Harrah, Ashlie Howard, Whitney Howard, Kasey Kimbler, Tyson Lewis, Faith Mahlmeister, Holly Maynard, Kylie Miller, Trent Milleson, Ryan Payne, Ty Perkins, Eden Russell, Hannah Sansom, Kaitlyn Saunders, Sarah Snowden, Ryan Vasvary, Emma Whaley, Madeline Whaley, KaCee Wilson and Camryn Zornes.

• Kitts Hill: Justin Mount, Lexie Payne and Olivia Tackett.

• Lucasville: Anna Stevens.

• Minford: Kaitlyn Coriell and Kaden Kelley.

• Pedro: Caden Brammer, Rylie Depriest and Hailee Littlejohn.

• Portsmouth: Melissa Huff and Ed Sova.

• Proctorville: Mackenzie Johnson, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Chris Quinn, Ryan Swann, Zachary Tooley and Natalie Wireman.

• South Point: Leah Bailey, Kaylyn Eddy, Andrew Kleinman, Garrett Looney, Ben Walls and Kaleb Wilson.

• South Webster: Shelby Cornell.

• West Portsmouth: Emily Brady.

• Wheelersburg: Carly Young.

Kentucky

• Ashland: Lauren Delaney, Katelyn Hicks, Jada Miller and Tiffany Stevens.

• Catlettsburg: Shelby Chaney.

• Flatwoods: Zeke Cordle and Maddy Fry.

• Greenup: Gabi Griffith and Claire Jordan.

• Louisa: Natalie Collins.

• Olive Hill: Brandon Keeton.

• Rush: Caleb Martin.

• South Shore: Patrick Kennedy and Bayleigh Wagner.

• Webbville: Jazsequa Fountain.

• Worthington: Garrison Wells.

West Virginia

• Huntington: Dara Boldman.

Students named to Berea College Fall 2022 Dean’s List

BEREA, Ky. — More than 460 Berea College students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List including:

• Caitlynn Johnson, of Proctorville.

• Victoria Blankenship, of South Point.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia.

Bruton named to Olney Central College’s Chancellor’s List

OLNEY, Ill. — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester including Karmen Bruton, of South Point, who was named to the Chancellor’s List, which is for students who have attained a grade point average of 3.90 or higher, on a 4.0 scale.

Students make Dean’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence including:

• Isaac Kuhn, of Oak Hill, earning a B.S. in Business in Finance

• Briana Collins, of South Webster, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Individualized Studies, Global & Intercultural Studies

• Caleb Darnell, of Chesapeake, earning a B.S. in Business in Information&Cybersec Mgt

• Alex Bentley, of Ironton, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies

• Alex Rogers, of Proctorville, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford.

Students make President’s List at Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

• Zoe Laslo, of South Point, is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5

• Hailey Browning, of South Point, is earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech Path and Audiology

Sloan Named to Dean’s List at MVNU

MOUNT VERNON – Jacob Matthew Sloan has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Sloan, a freshman majoring in both Biology (Pre-Medical) and Chemistry (Biochemistry/Molecular Biology/Pre-Medical), has attained the dean’s list for the Fall.

He is a 2022 graduate of Ironton High School and the son of Matt and Kelli Sloan, of Ironton.

Mount Vernon Nazarene University is a private, four-year, intentionally Christian teaching university for traditional age students, graduate students and working adults.