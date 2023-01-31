Timberwolves down Hornets in non-league game Published 10:56 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Jim Walker



COAL GROVE — The Spring Valley Timberwolves are said to be deep and talented and they showed it on Tuesday.

The T-Wolves got 22 points from Tate Adkins and 11 from Keyan Greyson as 12 different players scored in a 69-45 win over the Coal Grove Hornets.

Owen Johnson had a game-high 23 points for Coal Grove.

Tate Adkins hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Clay Robertson also had 3-pointer as Spring Valley took a 15-4 first quarter lead.

Johnson scored all 4 of Coal Grove’s points.

The T-Wolves extended the lead to 34-16 at the half as Adkins drained two more 3-pointers and scored 8 points.

Johnson had 6 more points in the quarter.

Spring Valley opened up a 56-23 lead in the third quarter as Luke Larsen and Keyan Greyson had 7 points each with Adkins scoring 5 points including a triple.

Elijah Dillon hit a 3-pointer and Johnson got 4 points for Coal Grove’s total.

Coal Grove (4-15) outscored Spring Valley 22-12 in the first quarter.

Johnson knocked down a trey and scored 9 points with Karson Frecka and Caden Murphy scoring 4 points each and Kody Harmon made a trifecta.

Six different players scored for the T-Wolves.

Spring Valley 15 19 22 13 = 69

Coal Grove 4 12 7 22 = 45

SPRING VALLEY (11-6): Keyan Greyson 5 0 1-2 11, Clay Robertson 2 1 1-2 8, Tate Adkins 5 4 0-0 22, Cotten Caldwell 2 0 1-4 5, Luke Larsen 2 0 4-6 8, Ty Smith 1 0 0-2 2, Lucas Hazlett 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Chaffin 1 0 0-0 2, Mason Williamson 1 0 0-0 2, Jayse Meredith 0 1 0-0 3, Harrison Riggs 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Warad 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ward 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Fuller 0 0 0-0 0, J. Anthony Grims 1 0 0-0 2, Jayden Pelfrey 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6 7-16 69. Fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (4-15): Gavin Gipson 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, Kaden Murphy 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Elijah Dillon 0 1 2-2 5, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 10 1 0-2 23, Kody Harmon 0 1 0-0 3, Karson Frecka 3 0 0-0 6, Caden Turner 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 17 3 2-2 45. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.