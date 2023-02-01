Ironton uses energy-fueled comeback to edge Panthers Published 12:21 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Ironton Fighting Tigers are beginning to realize it might be a good idea to stock up on energy bars and energy drinks when they play the Chesapeake Panthers.

Ironton needed an energy-charged effort as they rallied to beat the Panthers for the second time in a week in an Ohio Valley Conference game Tuesday, 52-50.

The Fighting Tigers had to rally last week to win 52-49 as they had to overcome Chesapeake’s deliberate style of play.

“It took a lot of energy to win that game. You have to be ready to play with intensity for 48 minutes the way Chesapeake controls the tempo and runs the clock,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes.

Helping to supply the energy on offense was Shaun Terry who scored a game-high 25 points. Braden Schreck had 13 points and 6 rebounds while Ethan White had 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

“We got a huge game from Shaun Terry and as a team we gave a great defensive effort,” said Barnes. “We got some big minutes off the bench from Tyler Roach and Markel Cotton.”

Chesapeake (7-12, 4-7) continues to play teams tough despite their youth. Dannie Maynard scored 21 points while Jacob Skeens scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Ironton (11-5, 8-3) led 3-2 after a 3-point play by Terry, but the Panthers went right back on top as Maynard made a layup and a 3-pointer by Philip Thacker with 3 seconds left put the lead at 11-7.

The Panthers led almost the entire second quarter only to have Terry hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer as Ironton took a 25-23 lead at the break.

But the Panthers went on 13-0 run to begin the second half and built their biggest lad at 36-25 after a layup by Maynard who scored 9 points in the scoring spree.

Check’s 17-footer and a layup by Roach cut the deficit to 36-30.

Braxton Oldaker scored for the Panthers but Schreck converted a 3-point play and Terry had a 3-pointer and then sank a free throw with one second left and the Panthers lead was 43-38.

Two free throws by Cotton and a steal and layup by Wilson got Ironton within 43-42.

A foul shot by Skeens and a layup by Maynard made it 46-42 one to have Wilson made a free throw, Terry drain a trifecta and Cotton a foul shot to tie Ironton a 47-46 lead with 4:36 t play.

Maynard’s 2 free throws gave the Panthers a 48-47 lead, but it was their last lead as Terry made a layup, Wilson sank 2 free throws and Terry on with 16 seconds left for a 52-48 lead.

A layup by Kaden Perkins pulled the Panthers within 52-50 but only 3 seconds remained.

Ironton missed a free throw attempt but it came with just one second left and a half court heave was well off the mark.

Ironton 7 18 13 14 = 52

Chesapeake 11 12 20 7 = 50

IRONTON (11-5, 8-3): Lincoln Barnes 0 0 0-0 0, Shaun Terry 5 4 3-5 25, Landen Wilson 2 0 3-5 7, Braden Schreck 5 0 3-7 13, Ethan White 0 0 0-0 0, Amari Felder 0 0 0-0 0, Tayden Carpenter 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Roach 0 1 1-2 4, Markel Cotton 0 0 3-4 3. Totals: 17-45 13-23 52. 3-pt goals: 5-16. Rebounds: 16-O, 11-D = 27 (White 7, Schreck 5, Barnes 4). Team/deadball rebounds: 2. Assists: 8 (Wilson 4, Schreck 2). Steals: 10 (Wilson 6, Schreck 2). Blocks: 3 (White 3). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (7-12, 4-7): Caleb Cox 1 1 0-0 5, Kaden Perkins 1 0 0-0 2, Dannie Maynard 7 1 3-3 21, Braxton Oldaker 2 0 0-0 4, Philip Thacker 2 1 0-0 7, Kaiden Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skeens 4 0 3-511. Totals: 19-38 7-11 50. 3-pt goals: 3-9. Rebounds: 6-O, 22-D = 28 (Skeens 10). Team/deadball rebounds: 4. Assists: 11. Steals: 5. Blocks: 1 (Skeens). Turnovers: 18. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cox (0:47 4th), Thacker (0:16 4th).