Green holds off Flyers to clinch at least share of SOC Published 6:42 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was only the first quarter, but it determined the final three quarters.

The Green Bobcats built a 14-point first quarter lead and went on to beat the St. Joseph Flyers 61-50 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday.

The Flyers outscored the Bobcats 43-40 the rest of the game but it wasn’t enough to overcome Green’s early work.

“We dug a hole, got it to single digits a few times but never could get over the hump,” said Flyers’ coach Jacob Wells.

“I’m proud of our guys. Green is a good team and there’s a reason why they are leading the league.”

Green (16-4, 12-0) clinched at least a share of the SOC title with the win.

Abe McBee scored 9 points, Levi Sampson 6 points and Gabe McBee 4 as the Bobcats took a 21-7 first quarter lead and the Flyers never recovered.

Landon Rowe had 4 points and Drew Brown hit a 3-pointer for the Flyers’ points.

St. Joseph (8-8, 5-6) did cut the deficit to 31-21 at the half as Erikai Jackson scored 7 points and Brown 5. Both players hit 3-pointers.

Levi Waddell hit a 3-pointer and Sampson had 3 points for Green in the quarter.

But the Bobcats extended the led to 48-36 after 3 quarters as Sampson and Levi Blevins combined for 10 points and Jon Knapp hit a trifecta.

Kai Colman scored points, Brown 4, Rowe drained a trifecta and Evan Balestra had a basket for the Flyers (9-8, 5-6).

In the fourth quarter, the Flyers outscored Green but only 14-13.

Sampson had 5 points including 3-of-4 at the foul line with Blevins and McBee scoring 4 each.

Brown scored 8 of the Flyers 14 points with Jackson knocking down a trey and a free throw and Rowe adding a basket.

Sampson scored 20 points and McBee 15 to lead Green.

Brown topped the Flyers with 20 points while Jackson scored 11 and Rowe 9. Coleman registered the 500th assist of his career.

Green 21 10 17 13 = 61

St. Joseph 7 14 15 14 = 50

GREEN (16-4, 12-0): Levi Blevins 4 0 0-1 8, Levi Sampson 8 0 4-7 20, Jon Knapp 2 1 0-0 7, Abe McBee 7 0 1-2 15, Levi Waddell 0 1 0-0 3, Gabe McBee 4 0 0-2 8. Totals: 25 2 5-12 61. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (8-8, 5-6): Aiden Deborde 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Stephens 0 0 0-0 0, Erikai Jackson 2 2 1-3 11, Evan Balestra 1 0 0-0 2, Drew Brown 7 2 0-0 20, Wesley Neal 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Rowe 3 1 0-0 9, Kai Coleman 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 17 5 1-3 50. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.