Larry Joseph Published 12:44 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

Sept. 12, 1942–Feb. 1, 2023

Larry E. Joseph, 80, of Ironton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Ironton. He was born Sept. 12, 1942 to his late parents, Charles and Georgia (Kelley) Joseph, of Ironton.

He was a member of Woodland Chapel in Ironton.

Larry graduated from Rock Hill High School and retired from the Dayton Malleable.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army.

Larry was a former pastor at various local churches.

He enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garage, and sitting on the front porch socializing with family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Huff) Joseph; his infant brother, Teddy Joseph; four brothers, Norman, Charles, Ralph, and Kenneth Joseph; and his infant grandson, Roger Edward Joseph.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Mike (Kristi) Joseph, of Kitts Hill, and Roger (Danielle) Joseph, of Ironton; three grandchildren, Courtney (Ryan) Fradd, Kamryn Joseph and Colton Joseph; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Fradd, Lainey Fradd and Owen Fradd.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will follow at Mamre Cemetery.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.