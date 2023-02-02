Michael Miller Published 10:53 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Michael Blaine Miller, 27, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.