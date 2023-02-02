Public comment period open for State Route 141 culvert replacement Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

MASON TOWNSHIP — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s planning department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on State Route 141 in Lawrence County.

It is proposed to replace a culvert at the 16.9 mile mark in Lawrence County. The project is located in a rural area of Mason Township, between State Route 775 and Zalmon Lane.

The existing structure is a single-span concrete arch and was built in 1928.

The project will require approximately 0.486 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel and agricultural fields.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The State detour will be State Route 141 to State Route 775 to State Route 141.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is April 15.

Written comments should be submitted by Feb. 27 or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, or email Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov.