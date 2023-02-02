Tiffany Lane project begins in spring Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

Village to rebuild two blocks of street

SOUTH POINT — A project to rebuild two blocks of the street on Tiffany Lane is set to begin this spring.

An informational session on the project took place on Jan. 24 at village hall, South Point Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

“It was very well received,” he said of the public meeting. “The residents were very happy that we’re going to start work on the roadway and drainage.”

Gaskin said the village would normally have done paving projects last year, but waited until this year until the cost of asphalt came down.

Gaskin said he estimates the project will take up to six months, as repair the ground under the road and put down new pavement.

The road has been an issue in South Point for some time, Gaskin said, as the sand under the roadway would wash out.

“It’s been a continuous repair and we’ve had to fill and patch for 15 years,” he said, noting there was a $90,000 engineering study before work was planned. “This time, the road will be built to ODOT standards.”

Gaskin said the project will be open for bids in the next few weeks.

He said the plan is for the contractor to minimize any closures to the road as work is done and allow for school buses, emergency vehicles, trash collection and others to have as much access as possible.

Altogether, the project will cost $950,000.

Gaskin said there are other paving projects planned for the village over the next few years.

The village council also met prior to the meeting in an emergency session, to pass a resolution related to the Lawrence Scioto County Solid Waste District.