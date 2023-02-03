There’s no place like ALC for Lady Hornets’ Dale Published 2:50 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — For Jordyn Dale, choosing a college to further her softball career was like being Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz.

There’s no place like home.

Dale signed a letter-of-intent with the Alice Lloyd College Eagles because it was a lot like home.

Dale said she looked at several other schools including Rio Grande, Shawnee State, West Virginia Wesleyan and Long Island University which she said “was just too far from home.”

Dale said choosing Alice Lloyd came down to its similarities at home.

“It’s very family oriented. It’s a small campus an I won’t be getting lost every day. That’s a plus, or course,” she said with a grin.

“And, I really, really like how everybody knows everybody. I’ve already signed for softball and I’ll have like a family away from my family. That was a really important factor going into this stuff.”

Signing with Alice Lloyd elevates the worries and concerns about where she would attend school next fall and allow her to focus on the upcoming season.

“I’m really glad I found this school and they reached out. Now I don’t have to worry about it. I now where Im going. That’s the biggest thing for me,” said Dale.

“The biggest thing for me is the family part of it. Even though they really aren’t my family, we’ll bond and we’ll become family. I’m a big family person so that’s good for me.”

Although the coaches at Alice Lloyd haven’t talked to her about their plans of where she’ll play, Dale said “we really haven’t discussed it but I told them my primary position is outfield. I’ve started in centerfield it since sixth grade. I’m pretty good out there.”

Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ head coach Aaron Rice would agree with Dale about her position choice and he said she will do a good job on the offensive side as well.

“She’s a very good defensive player, good arm, tracks the ball very well,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Aaron Rice.

“Offensively, she hits the ball second in our lineup and she hits very well. She can hit for average but also can bunt because she understands the importance of moving runners. And she’s developed into a leader. She’s our only senior so we will need her leadership.”

When it comes to goals, Dale has a mature outlook on what she wants to accomplish.

“My goals are to keep a good head space. Mentality is a pretty big thing.You have to know you’re not just an athlete and you’re not just a student. You have to find the balance of being a student/athlete,” said Dale.

“I think I’ve been pretty good at that so far, but I’ve had the lecture that I’m going to get pretty overwhelmed when I get there so Im going to have to regain that confidence.”

Dale plans to major in middle school special education.

“Miss (Misty) Chaffins is a big role model for me. She’s basically the one who made me want to get into it so I’m pretty excited to continue it,” said Dale.