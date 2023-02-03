Views from social media: Heath remembered for integrity and personality
Published 12:00 am Friday, February 3, 2023
Tributes poured into our Facebook page for former Ironton Tribune reporter and freelance writer Benita Heath, who died Jan. 20 after a short illness.
Here are some of the comments we received:
“She was a wonderful lady and wonderful reporter! I hate to hear this!”
— Juli Stephens, former field representative for U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio
• • •
“Sad to hear! Always treated me with the most respect.”
— Freddie Hayes Jr., Lawrence County Senior Center coordinator and former Lawrence County Commission president
• • •
“So sad. She was a great lady and treated everyone well.”
— Chris Kline, former Lawrence County deputy auditor
• • •
“A fantastic journalist who always wanted to get it ‘right.’ I loved talking to her about the nuance of law: she didn’t want to just get it factually correct, but wanted the whole picture to be shown.”
— Mark K. McCown, Ironton attorney and Tribune community columnist
• • •
“What a loss! My condolences to her family and friends.”
— Traci Tillis, former Ohio University Southern director of marketing
• • •
“Benita was a great person and a wonderful reporter. I always loved working with her.”
— Jason Stephens, Ohio speaker of the House and state representative for the 90th Disctrict