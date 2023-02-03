Views from social media: Heath remembered for integrity and personality

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 3, 2023

By Letters to the Editor

Benita Heath

Tributes poured into our Facebook page for former Ironton Tribune reporter and freelance writer Benita Heath, who died Jan. 20 after a short illness.

Here are some of the comments we received:

“She was a wonderful lady and wonderful reporter! I hate to hear this!”

— Juli Stephens, former field representative for U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio

• • •

“Sad to hear! Always treated me with the most respect.”

— Freddie Hayes Jr., Lawrence County Senior Center coordinator and former Lawrence County Commission president

• • •

“So sad. She was a great lady and treated everyone well.”

— Chris Kline, former Lawrence County deputy auditor

• • •

“A fantastic journalist who always wanted to get it ‘right.’ I loved talking to her about the nuance of law: she didn’t want to just get it factually correct, but wanted the whole picture to be shown.”

— Mark K. McCown, Ironton attorney and Tribune community columnist

• • •

“What a loss! My condolences to her family and friends.”

— Traci Tillis, former Ohio University Southern director of marketing

• • •

“Benita was a great person and a wonderful reporter. I always loved working with her.”

— Jason Stephens, Ohio speaker of the House and state representative for the 90th Disctrict

