Herd falls at Louisiana in Sun Belt, 77-67 Published 11:19 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall l

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) fell on the road, 77-67, to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) on Saturday night in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Email newsletter signup

“They wanted it more earlier than we did,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They came out intent on winning a ballgame. We came out to play a ballgame.”

Marshall was down by as many as 18 points in the second half and cut the deficit to seven, but couldn’t overtake the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Taevion Kinsey tallied a game-high 28 points, including 16 in the second half, on a 10-for-21 shooting night.

Andrew Taylor dished out a team-high five assists while scoring seven points as Obinna Anochili-Killen had nine points and seven rebounds.

With eight rebounds, Micah Handlogten led the Herd.

Notes

MU saw a two game winning streak come to an end in the loss.

Tonight was Kinsey’s 15th game of 20 or more points this season, including his seventh during conference play.

Taylor didn’t reach double-figure scoring for the time this season, snapping a 37-game streak.

UP NEXT

The Herd looks to get back in the win column when it heads to Myrtle Beach to take on Coastal Carolina Thursday night at 7 p.m.