Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.

Evans was indicted on one charge of aggravated murder, murder with a firearm specification, first-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compounds and first-degree felony trafficking in a Fentanyl related compound.

Email newsletter signup

According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies that the female victim, identified as McAllister, Apt. 8, had gotten into an argument over a dog with Evans, who lived in Apt. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the argument, Evans brandished a handgun and shot McAllister in the upper torso. McAllister was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the argument was over Evans’ dogs, and that “there had been bad blood between the neighbors for some time, but it escalated.”

In a separate case, Si Noel Frederic Shafer, 47, of Ironton, was indicted on a single count of murder for the death of Faran Sebring.

The two were residents of Fout’s Adult Group Home, 803 S. Sixth St., in Ironton.

According to report from the Ironton Police Department, the two men got into a verbal fight on Jan. 15 and then there was a physical fight later in the day.

In an affidavit filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, it says that Shafer “did purposely cause the death of another by placing his arm around the victim’s throat during an altercation at Fout’s Group Home” and that Shafer and Sebring got into a fight and Shafer “got on top of the victim while the victim was lying on his stomach and placed his arm around the neck,” which caused air flow restriction to the Sebring.

Jacqueline E. Chinn, 48, of Chesapeake, was indicted for first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs in the death of another on Sept. 30. She was also charged with two counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in a Fentanyl related compound.

Michael Alexander Miller, 26, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted for first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree felony corrupting another with drugs in the death of another on Oct. 2.

Other people indicted and the charges against them include:

• Ethan R. Anderson, 25, Ironton, first-degree misdemeanor arson and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• William D. Mollett II, 40, Haverhill, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs for having a bulk amount of methamphetamine.

• William E. Mann, 63, Proctorville, second-degree felony assault.

• Joseph B. Conley, 29, South Point, fourth-degree felony domestic violence.

• Kevin D. Hale, 38, Manchester, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Richard M. Turner, 38, Kenton, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Brian M. Douglas, 50, South Point, fifth-degree felony passing bad checks.

• Aaron M. Dickess, 30, Kitts Hill, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Chaz Levine McCoy, 32, South Point, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• James Michael Lane, 49 Summersville, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl related compounds, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and second-degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments.

• Ryan B. Havens, 40, Portsmouth, two counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Joshua L. Hoskinson, 32, Hebron, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Amity Rae Hinkle, 32, Rush, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony possession of a Fentanyl related compound and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• George D. Bowen, 44, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• John C. Thomas Jr., 60, Pedro, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Bryan K. Stamper, 53, Ironton, four counts of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Kimberly G. Justice, 57, Olive Hill, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.

• Peggy Sytsma, 36, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fourth-felony trafficking in a Fentanyl related compound.

• Jerry J. Bryan, 40, Argillite, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-felony trafficking in a Fentanyl related compound, fourth-felony possession of a Fentanyl related compound.

• Jason W. Franz, 51, Ashland, Kentucky, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth-felony trafficking in a Fentanyl related compound, fourth-felony possession of a Fentanyl related compound.

• Charles L. Vance, 51, Proctorville, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Timothy J. Brumfield, 42, Chesapeake, second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and first-degree misdemeanor falsification.