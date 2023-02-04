Pointers rally in 4th quarter to beat upset-minded Redmen Published 12:12 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — In a rollercoaster performance, the South Point Pointers went up while at the right time.

Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Pointers rallied to beat the Redmen 64-50 on Friday to win the Ohio Valley Conference outright.

“Too many ups and downs,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “But we found a way to win and Rock Hill is always a tough place to play.”

South Point is now 16-3 overall and 12-1 in the OVC. Rock Hill goes to 9-10 and 2-10.

The Pointers went in front from the start by taking a 22-14 first quarter lead.

Caleb Lovely had 10 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line, Xander Dornon hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Xathan Haney also had 5 points.

Izzak Cox had 6 points and Noah Doddridge 4 for the Redmen.

Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Doddridge got 6 points as the Redmen rallied to take a 32-30 halftime lead.

Lovely scored 3 points and Haney hit from beyond the arc for the Pointers.

Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Redmen held onto their lead at 46-44.

Cox scored 6 of the 14 Rock Hill points in the third quarter while Lovely had 6 points and Haney 4 more.

In the pivotal fourth quarter, the Pointers outscored the Redmen 20-4 as they rallied for the win.

Haney hit another 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Lovely getting 6 points. The Pointers converted 7-of-11 free throws in the quarter.

Doddridge and Porter had the only 2 baskets of the quarter as the

Lovely finished with a game-high 25 points while Haney scored 19 and Dornon added 11.

Doddridge and Porters scored 14 each with Cox getting 12.

South Point 22 8 14 20 = 64

Rock Hill 14 18 14 4 = 50

SOUTH POINT (16-3, 12-1): Caleb Lovely 8 0 9-12 25, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 5 2 3-5 19, Josh Childers 1 0 0-0 2, Jaxon Vance 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 1-2 5, Xander Dornon 4 1 0-1 11, Jackson Childers 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 3 14-20 64. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-10, 2-10): Noah Doddridge 6 0 2-3 14, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 3 0 0-0 6, Izzak Cox 5 0 2-2 12, Victor Day 2 0 0-2 4, Blake Porter 5 1 1-2 14. Totals: 21 1 5-9 50. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cox.