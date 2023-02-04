Pointers rally in 4th quarter to beat upset-minded Redmen

Published 12:12 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

By Jim Walker


South Point Pointers’ Xathan Haney (10) shoots around Rock Hill Redmen’s Blake Porter (22) during Friday’s game. The Pointers came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Redmen 64-50. (Josh Wilson Photography)

PEDRO — In a rollercoaster performance, the South Point Pointers went up while at the right time.

Trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Pointers rallied to beat the Redmen 64-50 on Friday to win the Ohio Valley Conference outright.

“Too many ups and downs,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “But we found a way to win and Rock Hill is always a tough place to play.”

South Point is now 16-3 overall and 12-1 in the OVC. Rock Hill goes to 9-10 and 2-10.

The Pointers went in front from the start by taking a 22-14 first quarter lead.

Caleb Lovely had 10 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line, Xander Dornon hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Xathan Haney also had 5 points.

Izzak Cox had 6 points and Noah Doddridge 4 for the Redmen.

Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 8 points while Doddridge got 6 points as the Redmen rallied to take a 32-30 halftime lead.

Lovely scored 3 points and Haney hit from beyond the arc for the Pointers.

Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Redmen held onto their lead at 46-44.

Cox scored 6 of the 14 Rock Hill points in the third quarter while Lovely had 6 points and Haney 4 more.

In the pivotal fourth quarter, the Pointers outscored the Redmen 20-4 as they rallied for the win.

Haney hit another 3-pointer and scored 7 points with Lovely getting 6 points. The Pointers converted 7-of-11 free throws in the quarter.

Doddridge and Porter had the only 2 baskets of the quarter as the

Lovely finished with a game-high 25 points while Haney scored 19 and Dornon added 11.

Doddridge and Porters scored 14 each with Cox getting 12.

South Point   22 8 14 20 = 64

Rock Hill 14 18 14 4 = 50

SOUTH POINT (16-3, 12-1): Caleb Lovely 8 0 9-12 25, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Xathan Haney 5 2 3-5 19, Josh Childers 1 0 0-0 2, Jaxon Vance 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 2 0 1-2 5, Xander Dornon 4 1 0-1 11, Jackson Childers 0 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 3 14-20 64. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-10, 2-10): Noah Doddridge 6 0 2-3 14, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 3 0 0-0 6, Izzak Cox 5 0 2-2 12, Victor Day 2 0 0-2 4, Blake Porter 5 1 1-2 14. Totals: 21 1 5-9 50. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cox.

