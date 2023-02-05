Director Bailey retiring from local United Way Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

United Way of the River Cities executive director Carol Bailey announced at Thursday’s board of directors meeting that she will be retiring, effective July 15.

Bailey has led the organization since April 2018.

“I have genuinely enjoyed leading United Way of the River Cities these past five years,” Bailey said. “It has been very rewarding to be part of the good works that are happening across our community every day.”

The board of directors executive committee will form an executive transition committee to oversee the process of finding a successor.

Randy Saunders, board president, said Bailey will be greatly missed.

“It is difficult to put into words how much I have enjoyed and benefited from working with Carol over the past few years,” Saunders said.

He added that Bailery has shown tremendous leadership and consistency during an unprecedented time.

“While she will be missed greatly, her impact will continue to be realized for years to come,” Saunders said. “With that said, it is now time for the members of the Executive Transition Committee to find the right individual to assume the reins and oversee the incredible work being done by the United Way of the River Cities. This process is currently underway, and we look forward to continuing and building upon 100 years of impactful community engagement.”