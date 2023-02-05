ESPN flips over cheerleader’s moves Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

SPHS cheerleader’ full court flips spotlighted on network’s TikTok page

SOUTH POINT — A South Point High School cheerleader received some national attention this week for her athletic abilities.

Layna Burton, a 10th grader and the daughter of Laura and Buddy Burton, was featured on a video on ESPN’s TikTok page on Tuesday with the caption “wow.”.

In the video, filmed at the school’s basketball game with Chesapeake on Jan. 13, Burton can be seen tumbling and performing eight back handsprings to a tuck.

The video was filmed by Burton’s mother and posted to her TikTok page, before being picked up by ESPN and getting 4 million views and over 120,000 likes.

Burton has cheered since she was in the sixth grade. She has taken part in all star cheerleading through Jill’s Tumble World in Chesapeake, where she has been attending since she was 7. She is also in the South Point High School’s marching band.

Video is also available on ESPN’s page at https://www.tiktok.com/@espn/