School news Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Brewer named to cast of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Anna Brewer, a resident of South Point and a theatre major at Bob Jones University, has been named to the University’s upcoming production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

This “tale as old as time” first appeared on Broadway in 1994, where it ran for 13 years. It was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

For over 90 years, Bob Jones University has produced national award-winning productions, including musicals, operas, and plays.

Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the School of Fine Arts and Communication and stage director for this production, said, “We are thrilled that Anna is part of the 85-member cast for this beautiful and heartwarming musical.”

The musical is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023, in Rodeheaver Auditorium on the BJU campus.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education.

SNHU announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

• Chase Music, of Coal Grove.

• Ranze Large, of Ironton.

• James Artis, of Ironton.

• Laura Nida, of Proctorville.

• Samantha Marshall, of South Point.

• Alexis Reed, of South Webster.

SNHU announces Fall 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH —Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List.

• Catherine Massie, of Kitts Hill.

• Kristopher Tibbs, of Proctorville.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Baker named to University of Rhode Island Dean’s List

KINGSTON, RI —The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Elijah Baker, of Kitts Hill, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Founded in 1892, the University of Rhode Island is the principal public flagship research and graduate institution in Rhode Island.

YSU awards diplomas at Fall commencement

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 775 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University’s Fall Commencement including:

• Paige Meadows, of Crown City, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Nicholas Mounts of South Webster earned a Master of Science in Education in Curriculum and Instruction – Digital Teaching and Learning.

Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 11,000 students more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a strong tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.

Salyers named to Dean’s List at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN — Gage Salyers of Ironton, General Studies major, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for Fall Semester 2022.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.

