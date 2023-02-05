Southeast Ohio Boys Basketball Sectional Tournament Pairings

Published 9:29 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Boys’ Sectional Basketball

Tournament Pairings

Division 2

All Games 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

20. River Valley at 13. Jackson

17. Hillsboro at 16. Athens

18. Greenfield McClain at 15. Logan Elm

19. Waverly at 14. Circleville

Wednesday, Feb. 22

12. Sheridan at 5. Ironton

Jackson/River Valley winner at 4. New Lexington

Athens/Hillsboro winner at 1. Washington Court House

9. Vinton County at 8. Vincent Warren

Logan Elm/McClain winner at. 2. Fairfield Union

10. Chillicothe at 7. Marietta

Circleville/Waverly winner at 3. Miami Trace

11. Alexander at 6. Gallipolis

Saturday, Feb. 25

Ironton/Sheridan winner vs.Jackson/River Valley/New Lexington

Warren/Vinton County winner vs. WCH/Athens/Hillsboro winner

Winners meet in district March 1, 6:15 p.m.

Marietta/Unioto winner vs. Fairfield Union/Logan Elm/McClain winner

Gallipolis/Alexander winner vs. Miami Trace/Waverly/Circleville winner

Winners meet is district March 1, 8:15 p.m.

———

Division 3

All Games 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Southeast 2

Upper Bracket

18. Portsmouth at 15. Peebles

28. Chillicothe Huntington at 7. Fairland

23. Wellston at 10. Nelsonville-York

Saturday, Feb. 25

Peebles/Portsmouth winner at 2. South Point

Wellston/N-Y winner at Fairland/Huntington winner

Tuesday, Feb. 28

South Point/Peebles/Portsmouth winner vs. Fairland/N-Y/Wellston/Huntington winner at Jackson

Winner advances to district March 5, 6 p.m.

Lower Bracket

19. Oak Hill at 14. Rock Hill

27. Crooksville at 6. Wheelersburg

22. Meigs at 11. Chesapeake

Saturday, Feb. 25

Rock Hill/Oak Hill winner at 3. Zane Trace

Chesapeke/Meigs winner at Wheelersburg/Crooksville winner

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Zane Trace/Rock Hill/Oak Hill winner vs. Chesapeake/Meigs/Wheelersburg/Crooksville winner at Jackson

Winner advances to district March 5, 6 p.m.

Southeast 1

Upper Bracket

All Games 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

17. Eastern Brown at 16. Portsmouth West

25. Southeaster at 8. Northwest

24. Coal Grove at 9. Lynchburg-Clay

Saturday, Feb. 25

West/Eastern winner at 1. Minford

Coal Grove/Lynchburg winner at Northwest/SE winner

Tuesday, Feb. 28

CG/Lynchburg/Northwest/SE winner at MInford/West/Eastern winner

Winner advances to district March 5, 4 p.m.

Lower Bracket

20. Adena at 13. Belpre

28. West Union at 5. Lucasville Valley

21. Piketon at 12. Westfall

Saturday, Feb. 25

Belpre/Adena winner at 4.North Adams

Piketon/Westfall winner at Valley/West Union winner

Tuesday, Feb. 28

North Adams/West/Eastern winner vs. Northwest/SE/Coal Grove/Lynchburg winner at Waverly

Winner advances to district March 5, 4 p.m.

———

Division 4

Upper Bracket

All Games 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

17. Sciotoville East at 16. Symmes Valley

20. Miller at 13. New Boston

21. Portsmouth Clay at 12. St. Joseph

18. Southern at 15. Manchester

19. Eastern Meigs at 14. South Gallia

Friday, Feb. 24

Symmes Valley/East winner at 1. Fairfield

9. Waterford at 8. Western

Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 6:15 p.m. at Piketon

Miller/New Boston winner at 4. Paint Valley

Clay/St. Joseph winner at 5. Green

Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 8 p.m. at Piketon

Southern/Manchester winner at 2. Federal Hocking

10. Trimble at 7. Beaver Eastern

Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 6:15 p.m. at Athens H.S.

Eastern Meigs/South Gallia at 3. South Webster

11. Whiteoak at 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame

Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 8 p.m. at Athens H.S.

District Finals at Ohio University

