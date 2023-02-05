Southeast Ohio Boys Basketball Sectional Tournament Pairings
Published 9:29 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Boys’ Sectional Basketball
Tournament Pairings
Email newsletter signup
Division 2
All Games 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
20. River Valley at 13. Jackson
17. Hillsboro at 16. Athens
18. Greenfield McClain at 15. Logan Elm
19. Waverly at 14. Circleville
Wednesday, Feb. 22
12. Sheridan at 5. Ironton
Jackson/River Valley winner at 4. New Lexington
Athens/Hillsboro winner at 1. Washington Court House
9. Vinton County at 8. Vincent Warren
Logan Elm/McClain winner at. 2. Fairfield Union
10. Chillicothe at 7. Marietta
Circleville/Waverly winner at 3. Miami Trace
11. Alexander at 6. Gallipolis
Saturday, Feb. 25
Ironton/Sheridan winner vs.Jackson/River Valley/New Lexington
Warren/Vinton County winner vs. WCH/Athens/Hillsboro winner
Winners meet in district March 1, 6:15 p.m.
Marietta/Unioto winner vs. Fairfield Union/Logan Elm/McClain winner
Gallipolis/Alexander winner vs. Miami Trace/Waverly/Circleville winner
Winners meet is district March 1, 8:15 p.m.
———
Division 3
All Games 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Southeast 2
Upper Bracket
18. Portsmouth at 15. Peebles
28. Chillicothe Huntington at 7. Fairland
23. Wellston at 10. Nelsonville-York
Saturday, Feb. 25
Peebles/Portsmouth winner at 2. South Point
Wellston/N-Y winner at Fairland/Huntington winner
Tuesday, Feb. 28
South Point/Peebles/Portsmouth winner vs. Fairland/N-Y/Wellston/Huntington winner at Jackson
Winner advances to district March 5, 6 p.m.
Lower Bracket
19. Oak Hill at 14. Rock Hill
27. Crooksville at 6. Wheelersburg
22. Meigs at 11. Chesapeake
Saturday, Feb. 25
Rock Hill/Oak Hill winner at 3. Zane Trace
Chesapeke/Meigs winner at Wheelersburg/Crooksville winner
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Zane Trace/Rock Hill/Oak Hill winner vs. Chesapeake/Meigs/Wheelersburg/Crooksville winner at Jackson
Winner advances to district March 5, 6 p.m.
Southeast 1
Upper Bracket
All Games 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
17. Eastern Brown at 16. Portsmouth West
25. Southeaster at 8. Northwest
24. Coal Grove at 9. Lynchburg-Clay
Saturday, Feb. 25
West/Eastern winner at 1. Minford
Coal Grove/Lynchburg winner at Northwest/SE winner
Tuesday, Feb. 28
CG/Lynchburg/Northwest/SE winner at MInford/West/Eastern winner
Winner advances to district March 5, 4 p.m.
Lower Bracket
20. Adena at 13. Belpre
28. West Union at 5. Lucasville Valley
21. Piketon at 12. Westfall
Saturday, Feb. 25
Belpre/Adena winner at 4.North Adams
Piketon/Westfall winner at Valley/West Union winner
Tuesday, Feb. 28
North Adams/West/Eastern winner vs. Northwest/SE/Coal Grove/Lynchburg winner at Waverly
Winner advances to district March 5, 4 p.m.
———
Division 4
Upper Bracket
All Games 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
17. Sciotoville East at 16. Symmes Valley
20. Miller at 13. New Boston
21. Portsmouth Clay at 12. St. Joseph
18. Southern at 15. Manchester
19. Eastern Meigs at 14. South Gallia
Friday, Feb. 24
Symmes Valley/East winner at 1. Fairfield
9. Waterford at 8. Western
Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 6:15 p.m. at Piketon
Miller/New Boston winner at 4. Paint Valley
Clay/St. Joseph winner at 5. Green
Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 8 p.m. at Piketon
Southern/Manchester winner at 2. Federal Hocking
10. Trimble at 7. Beaver Eastern
Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 6:15 p.m. at Athens H.S.
Eastern Meigs/South Gallia at 3. South Webster
11. Whiteoak at 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame
Winners advances to district Feb. 27, 8 p.m. at Athens H.S.
District Finals at Ohio University