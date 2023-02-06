AP High School Basketball Polls Published 11:36 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

H.S. boys basketball poll

Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts

1. Centerville (5) 17-2 117

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1 110

3. Lewis Cntr Olentangy Orange 17-2 79

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 75

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2 72

6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2 55

7. Akr. SVSM 13-5 49

8. Garfield Hts. 16-3 31

9. Pickerington Cent. 14-5 24

10. Fairfield 16-4 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0 117

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2 115

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1 96

4. Cincinnati Taft 16-2 93

5. Sandusky 18-1 54

6. Toledo Cent. Catholic 14-4 47

7. Defiance 16-2 41

8. Youngs. Ursuline 16-1 32

(tie) Zanesville Maysville 18-1 32

10. Cin. Woodward 15-3 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (9) 14-4 117

2. Minford (1) 17-1 91

3. Casstown Miami East (1) 19-2 87

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 81

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3 54

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 43

7. Martins Ferry 16-1 39

8. Malvern 18-1 30

9. Worthington Christian 16-2 29

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3 22

(tie) South Point 16-3 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0 129

2. Jackson Center 19-1 107

3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0 90

4. Russia 18-2 73

5. Convoy Crestview 16-2 61

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 58

7. Lowellville 17-1 41

8. Troy Christian 18-3 39

9. Caldwell 17-2 37

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

H.S. girls basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts

1. West Clermont (8) 22-0 132

2. Mason (3) 21-1 116

3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71

4. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 64

5. Olmsted Falls 17-3 63

6. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 59

7. Marysville (1) 19-2 58

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 55

9. Pickerington Cent. 16-4 54

10. Tol. Start 17-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3 103

(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3) 19-2 103

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0 97

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 82

5. Canfield (1) 18-1 64

6. Alliance Marlington 18-2 63

7. Copley 21-1 57

8. Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 44

9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0 37

10. Akr. SVSM 14-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1 124

2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0 109

3. Belmont Union Local 21-0 84

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6 76

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3 74

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 59

7. Smithville 19-2 46

8. Portsmouth West 21-1 45

9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27

10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4 16

(tie) Tipp City Bethel 18-4 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. New Madison Tri-Village (13) 22-0 138

2. Ft. Loramie 19-2 120

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0 104

4. Richmond Hts. 18-3 70

5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-3 60

6. Hannibal River 20-1 56

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 44

8. Tol. Christian 15-4 34

9. Convoy Crestview 15-4 26

10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.