AP High School Basketball Polls
Published 11:36 pm Monday, February 6, 2023
H.S. boys basketball poll
Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts
1. Centerville (5) 17-2 117
2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1 110
3. Lewis Cntr Olentangy Orange 17-2 79
4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 75
5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2 72
6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2 55
7. Akr. SVSM 13-5 49
8. Garfield Hts. 16-3 31
9. Pickerington Cent. 14-5 24
10. Fairfield 16-4 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0 117
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2 115
3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1 96
4. Cincinnati Taft 16-2 93
5. Sandusky 18-1 54
6. Toledo Cent. Catholic 14-4 47
7. Defiance 16-2 41
8. Youngs. Ursuline 16-1 32
(tie) Zanesville Maysville 18-1 32
10. Cin. Woodward 15-3 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (9) 14-4 117
2. Minford (1) 17-1 91
3. Casstown Miami East (1) 19-2 87
4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 81
5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3 54
6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 43
7. Martins Ferry 16-1 39
8. Malvern 18-1 30
9. Worthington Christian 16-2 29
10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3 22
(tie) South Point 16-3 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 12.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts
1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0 129
2. Jackson Center 19-1 107
3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0 90
4. Russia 18-2 73
5. Convoy Crestview 16-2 61
6. Maria Stein Marion Local 16-3 58
7. Lowellville 17-1 41
8. Troy Christian 18-3 39
9. Caldwell 17-2 37
10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.
H.S. girls basketball poll
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts
1. West Clermont (8) 22-0 132
2. Mason (3) 21-1 116
3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71
4. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 64
5. Olmsted Falls 17-3 63
6. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 59
7. Marysville (1) 19-2 58
8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 55
9. Pickerington Cent. 16-4 54
10. Tol. Start 17-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts
1. Kettering Alter (4) 19-3 103
(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3) 19-2 103
3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0 97
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 82
5. Canfield (1) 18-1 64
6. Alliance Marlington 18-2 63
7. Copley 21-1 57
8. Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 44
9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0 37
10. Akr. SVSM 14-4 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts
1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1 124
2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0 109
3. Belmont Union Local 21-0 84
4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6 76
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3 74
6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 59
7. Smithville 19-2 46
8. Portsmouth West 21-1 45
9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27
10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4 16
(tie) Tipp City Bethel 18-4 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts
1. New Madison Tri-Village (13) 22-0 138
2. Ft. Loramie 19-2 120
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0 104
4. Richmond Hts. 18-3 70
5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-3 60
6. Hannibal River 20-1 56
7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 44
8. Tol. Christian 15-4 34
9. Convoy Crestview 15-4 26
10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 15.