Area High School Basketball Standings

Published 11:44 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

(Through Games Feb. 4)

Team                       OVC           All

W L W L

South Point 11 1 15 3

Ironton 7 3 10 5

Gallipolis 7 5 14 6

Fairland 7 5 12 7

Chesapeake 5 6 7 10

Portsmouth 4 8 6 11

Coal Grove 3 9 4 13

Rock Hill 2 9 8 9

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Green 12 0 16 4

Notre Dame 8 2 12 5

Western 7 4 10 8

New Boston 6 6 9 10

St. Joseph 5 6 8 8

Symmes Valley 4 8 6 12

Sciotoville East 3 8 7 11

Porss. Clay 0 11 0 18

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Minford 12 0 15 1

Wheelersburg 8 3 12 5

Lucasville Valley 8 4 12 5

South Webster 7 4 13 4

Northwest 7 4 12 4

Beaver Eastern 4 8 9 9

Portsmouth West 4 9 7 11

Oak Hill 2 10 5 12

Waverly 1 11 1 15

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

(Through Games Feb. 4)

Team                       OVC           All

W L W L

Fairland 13 0 19 0

Rock Hill 12 1 15 5

Portsmouth 8 4 15 5

Chesapeake 7 6 14 5

South Point 5 7 6 11

Coal Grove 3 10 11 10

Ironton 3 10 3 17

Gallipolis 0 13 2 18

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Girls’’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Notre Dame 13 0 17 1

Symmes Valley 11 2 12 9

Portsmouth Clay 7 5 9 10

New Boston 7 6 10 8

Western 4 6 5 12

Green 4 8 5 11

St. Joseph 3 6 3 14

Sciotoville East 0 13 3 15

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Girls’’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC          All

W L W L

Portsmouth West 14 1 20 1

Wheelersburg 12 2 13 1

Minford 11 3 14 6

Waverly 8 6 13 6

South Webster 8 6 11 9

Lucasville Valley 6 8 8 10

Beaver Eastern 3 11 4 15

Northwest 2 13 3 16

Oak Hill 0 14 0 20

