Area High School Basketball Standings
Published 11:44 pm Monday, February 6, 2023
Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Basketball Standings
(Through Games Feb. 4)
Team OVC All
W L W L
South Point 11 1 15 3
Ironton 7 3 10 5
Gallipolis 7 5 14 6
Fairland 7 5 12 7
Chesapeake 5 6 7 10
Portsmouth 4 8 6 11
Coal Grove 3 9 4 13
Rock Hill 2 9 8 9
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Green 12 0 16 4
Notre Dame 8 2 12 5
Western 7 4 10 8
New Boston 6 6 9 10
St. Joseph 5 6 8 8
Symmes Valley 4 8 6 12
Sciotoville East 3 8 7 11
Porss. Clay 0 11 0 18
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Minford 12 0 15 1
Wheelersburg 8 3 12 5
Lucasville Valley 8 4 12 5
South Webster 7 4 13 4
Northwest 7 4 12 4
Beaver Eastern 4 8 9 9
Portsmouth West 4 9 7 11
Oak Hill 2 10 5 12
Waverly 1 11 1 15
Ohio Valley Conference
Girls’ Basketball Standings
(Through Games Feb. 4)
Team OVC All
W L W L
Fairland 13 0 19 0
Rock Hill 12 1 15 5
Portsmouth 8 4 15 5
Chesapeake 7 6 14 5
South Point 5 7 6 11
Coal Grove 3 10 11 10
Ironton 3 10 3 17
Gallipolis 0 13 2 18
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Girls’’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Notre Dame 13 0 17 1
Symmes Valley 11 2 12 9
Portsmouth Clay 7 5 9 10
New Boston 7 6 10 8
Western 4 6 5 12
Green 4 8 5 11
St. Joseph 3 6 3 14
Sciotoville East 0 13 3 15
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Girls’’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Portsmouth West 14 1 20 1
Wheelersburg 12 2 13 1
Minford 11 3 14 6
Waverly 8 6 13 6
South Webster 8 6 11 9
Lucasville Valley 6 8 8 10
Beaver Eastern 3 11 4 15
Northwest 2 13 3 16
Oak Hill 0 14 0 20