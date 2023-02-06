Dallas Topping Published 11:42 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Dallas Jarvis “D.J.” Topping, 70 of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at a local nursing home facility.

D.J. was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son to the late Arnold and Anna (Preece) Topping.

D.J. was a 1972 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

He was a retired truck driver.

D.J. was a true musician, he loved singing blue grass music, he had a passion for writing songs, being a producer and was an overall great entertainer.

He also was a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Dave Topping; and a sister, Sharon T. Shepherd.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy (John Wells) Topping, of Ironton; grandson, Eddie (Emmielue Sipple) Russell; great-granddaughter, Willow Sipple; brother, Arnold “Jigger” (Carolyn) Topping; his loving ex-wife, Judy (Masters) Topping; and several loving nieces, nephews and special friends who will mourn his passing.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Friends may call Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.