Dallas Topping

Published 11:42 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Obituaries

Dallas Jarvis “D.J.” Topping, 70 of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at a local nursing home facility.

D.J. was born Jan. 13, 1953, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son to the late Arnold and Anna (Preece) Topping.

D.J. was a 1972 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

Email newsletter signup

He was a retired truck driver.

D.J. was a true musician, he loved singing blue grass music, he had a passion for writing songs, being a producer and was an overall great entertainer.

He also was a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Dave Topping; and a sister, Sharon T. Shepherd.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy (John Wells) Topping, of Ironton; grandson, Eddie (Emmielue Sipple) Russell; great-granddaughter, Willow Sipple; brother, Arnold “Jigger” (Carolyn) Topping; his loving ex-wife, Judy (Masters) Topping; and several loving nieces, nephews and special friends who will mourn his passing.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Friends may call Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

More Obituaries

Donald Shuck Sr.

Larry Day Sr.

Larry Joseph

Michael Miller

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the proposal to raise the threshold for passing ballot initiatives in Ohio from 50 percent to 60 percent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections