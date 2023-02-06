Dickinson, Michigan beat skidding Buckeyes, 77-69 Published 1:00 am Monday, February 6, 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.

Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

The Wolverines hit five 3-pointers and shot 52% (16 of 32) but they also had four more turnovers and the Buckeyes had three more offensive rebounds, which helped off-set Ohio State’s 34% shooting (12 of 35). Ohio State had three 3s but was 9 of 12 from the line to Michigan’s 4 of 7.

Ohio State shot better after the break (48%) but couldn’t put together a run as Dickinson scored 13 points and the Wolverines made 9 of 11 free throws.

Michigan’s three-game homestand continues Wednesday with a visit from Nebraska. Northwestern visits Ohio State on Thursday.

FG FT Reb OHIO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Key 25 3-7 0-0 4-8 0 3 6 Sueing 33 5-12 3-4 1-5 1 1 14 Likekele 13 1-4 0-0 1-3 2 0 2 McNeil 31 2-5 1-2 0-1 2 3 5 Thornton 36 10-13 0-1 0-1 1 0 22 Sensabaugh 26 4-14 5-6 2-9 0 5 14 Okpara 14 0-3 0-0 3-4 0 2 0 Brown 13 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 3 Gayle 9 0-4 3-4 0-0 0 0 3 Totals 200 26-64 12-17 11-33 6 16 69

Percentages: FG .406, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Thornton 2-3, Brown 1-2, Sueing 1-3, Sensabaugh 1-4, Gayle 0-1, McNeil 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Key, Sueing).

Turnovers: 6 (Key 2, Brown, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Thornton).

Steals: 4 (Key 2, Thornton 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Williams 32 2-5 2-2 0-4 0 2 6 Dickinson 37 10-15 6-9 5-11 2 1 26 Bufkin 35 5-10 1-2 1-8 5 0 13 Je.Howard 34 5-12 4-4 0-2 1 2 16 McDaniel 37 3-10 0-1 0-4 3 0 8 Baker 16 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 3 8 Ja.Howard 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Reed 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 4 0 Totals 200 28-57 13-18 6-33 11 14 77

Percentages: FG .491, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Baker 2-4, Bufkin 2-4, McDaniel 2-5, Je.Howard 2-7, Dickinson 0-1, Williams 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickinson 2, Bufkin).

Turnovers: 8 (McDaniel 2, Baker, Bufkin, Dickinson, Ja.Howard, Je.Howard, Williams).

Steals: 2 (Bufkin, McDaniel).

Technical Fouls: Wolverines, 4:46 first.

Ohio St. 36 33 = 69 Michigan 41 36 = 77

A–12,707 (12,707).