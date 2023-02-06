Dickinson, Michigan beat skidding Buckeyes, 77-69
Published 1:00 am Monday, February 6, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.
Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.
Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.
The Wolverines hit five 3-pointers and shot 52% (16 of 32) but they also had four more turnovers and the Buckeyes had three more offensive rebounds, which helped off-set Ohio State’s 34% shooting (12 of 35). Ohio State had three 3s but was 9 of 12 from the line to Michigan’s 4 of 7.
Ohio State shot better after the break (48%) but couldn’t put together a run as Dickinson scored 13 points and the Wolverines made 9 of 11 free throws.
Michigan’s three-game homestand continues Wednesday with a visit from Nebraska. Northwestern visits Ohio State on Thursday.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|3
|6
|Sueing
|33
|5-12
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|1
|14
|Likekele
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|2
|McNeil
|31
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|5
|Thornton
|36
|10-13
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|22
|Sensabaugh
|26
|4-14
|5-6
|2-9
|0
|5
|14
|Okpara
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|2
|0
|Brown
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Gayle
|9
|0-4
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-64
|12-17
|11-33
|6
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .406, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Thornton 2-3, Brown 1-2, Sueing 1-3, Sensabaugh 1-4, Gayle 0-1, McNeil 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Key, Sueing).
Turnovers: 6 (Key 2, Brown, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Thornton).
Steals: 4 (Key 2, Thornton 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|32
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|Dickinson
|37
|10-15
|6-9
|5-11
|2
|1
|26
|Bufkin
|35
|5-10
|1-2
|1-8
|5
|0
|13
|Je.Howard
|34
|5-12
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|16
|McDaniel
|37
|3-10
|0-1
|0-4
|3
|0
|8
|Baker
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|8
|Ja.Howard
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Reed
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|13-18
|6-33
|11
|14
|77
Percentages: FG .491, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Baker 2-4, Bufkin 2-4, McDaniel 2-5, Je.Howard 2-7, Dickinson 0-1, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickinson 2, Bufkin).
Turnovers: 8 (McDaniel 2, Baker, Bufkin, Dickinson, Ja.Howard, Je.Howard, Williams).
Steals: 2 (Bufkin, McDaniel).
Technical Fouls: Wolverines, 4:46 first.
|Ohio St.
|36
|33
|=
|69
|Michigan
|41
|36
|=
|77
A–12,707 (12,707).