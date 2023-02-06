Donald Shuck Sr. Published 12:42 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Donald Shuck Sr.

Donald L. Shuck Sr., 60, of Pedro, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Barcus) Akers Shuck.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date, with Rev. Bob Bradley officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the Shuck family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.