Ellen Johnson

Published 3:48 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Ellen Yvonne Johnson, 82 of Huntington, West Virginia died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Young Chapel AME Church, 836 18th St. Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

