Ellen Johnson Published 3:48 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Ellen Johnson

Ellen Yvonne Johnson, 82 of Huntington, West Virginia died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Young Chapel AME Church, 836 18th St. Huntington, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.