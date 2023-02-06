Hutchinson, Lady Panthers beat Valley in season finale Published 11:31 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Lady Panthers went 3-for-4.

The Lady Panthers won 3 of the 4 quarters on Saturday and in the process won the game as they beat the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians 47-35 in a non-league game.

Sophi Hutchinson scored a game-high 22 points including 8-of-9 at the foul line to lead the Lady Panthers (16-6) while Kate Ball added 8 points.

Madison Montgomery had 14 points for Valley (3-10).

Hutchinson scored 5 points and Ball had 4 points as Chesapeake took a 12-4 first quarter lead.

Valley outscored the Lady Panthers 9-6 in the second quarter to get within 18-13 at the half.

Montgomery scored 5 of the 9 points for Valley (3-10). Hutchinson got 4 points and Hannah Webb a basket for Chesapeake.

The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 25-15 in the third quarter as Robin Isaacs hit a 3-pointer with Abbey Isaacs and Brooklyn McComas got 2 points each.

The two teams got their offenses going in the fourth quarter as Chesapeake outscored Valley 22-20.

Hutchinson scored 13 points including 7-of-8 from the fourth line. Erin Hicks had a trey and scored 5 points while Ball got 4 points including 2 at the foul line.

Lexie Ashkettle was 5-of-6 from the foul line and Montgomery had 5 more points for the Lady Indians.

Lucas. Valley 4 9 2 20 = 35

Chesapeake 12 6 7 22 = 47

LUCASVILLE VALLEY (3-10): Bella Fultz 0 0 0-0 0, Lexie Ashkettle 0 0 5-6 5, Karsyn Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Samantha Easter 1 2 0-0 8, Emilie Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Emilie Barr 0 0 0-0 0, Lexie Morrow 2 0 2-4 6, Madison Montgomery 4 0 6-8 14. Totals: 8 2 13-18 35. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Morrow

CHESAPEAKE (16-6): Sophi Hutchinson 7 0 8-9 22, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 1 0-0 3, Abbey Isaacs 2 0 0-0 4, Kate Ball 3 0 2-6 8, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 2-3 2, Hannah Webb 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 1 1 1-2 6. Totals 14 2 13-20 47. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.