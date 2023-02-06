Lady Dragons pass big test by beating T-Wolves Published 11:26 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Jim Walker



PROCTORVILLE — This was going to be a big test for the Fairland Lady Dragons.

After the grade was submitted, Fairland passed with flying colors.

Fairland rallied from a halftime deficit with a big third quarter to beat the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves 71-59 on Saturday.

Ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, the Lady Dragons placed five players in double figures led by senior point guard Tomi Hinkle with a game-high 19 points as they improved to 21-0.

Kamryn Barnitz and Bailey Russell scored 13 points each while Bree Allen and Kylee Bruce had 10 points apiece.

Hallie Bailey and 6-foot-3 Allie Daniels scored 17 each for Spring Valley (15-3).

“We haven’t played against a good post player all year who could score on us inside. (Daniels) is really good,” said Buchanan. “And they have other girls around her so you really can’t double her..

“We did a good job on her in the second half. We guarded her how we would normally guard a post player and we learned that we had to adjust a little bit here and there.”

Fairland led just 14-13 after the first quarter with Russell scoring 5 points as she and Reece Barnitz each hit 3-pointers.

Bria Parker, Brooklyn Ellis and Daniels all scored 4 points for the Lady T-Wolves.

Spring Valley rallied to take a 32-27 halftime lead as Bailey hit a pair of treys and scored 8 points with Daniels adding 6 more points and Parker a -pointer.

Russell had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Bruce and Kamryn Barnitz each hit 3-pointers for Fairland.

But in what has become a trademark for the Lady Dragons this season, they came out strong in the third quarter and outscored Spring Valley 26-12 to take a 53-44 lead.

Hinkle led the offensive explosion with 12 points that included a 3-pointer and 3-of-3 at the foul line. Bruce scored 5 points as she, Kamryn Barnitz and Isa Taliaferro all hit trifectas.

Bailey had 5 points for the Lady T-Wolves.

The Lady Dragons put the game away in the fourth quarter as they converted 13-of-16 from the foul line. For the game they made 19-of-25 free throws.

Daniels was 5-of-6 at the line and Bailey scored 4 points but Spring Valley was unable to overcome the Lady Dragons.

Fairland will now host Russell, Ky., at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the regular season finale and then await the postseason with a home game on Thursday, Feb. 16, against the winner of Hillsboro and Washington Court House.

Spring Valley 13 19 12 15 = 59

Fairland 14 13 26 18 = 71

SPRING VALLEY (15-3): Rianne Henson 1 0 0-0 2, Haleigh Crum 2 0 2-5 6, Laykin Adkins 0 0 0-0 0, Hallie Bailey 4 2 3-4 17, Brooklyn Ellis 2 0 4-4 8, Dria Parker 3 1 0-0 9, Allie Daniels 6 0 5-6 17. Totals: 18 3 14-19 59. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Bailey

FAIRLAND (21-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 1 0-0 3, Addison Godby 0 0 0-0 0, Reece Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Bree Allen 2 0 6-9 10, Tomi Hinkle 4 1 8-9 19, Kamryn Barnitz 1 3 2-2 13, Bailey Russell 2 2 3-4 13, Kyle Bruce 2 2 0-0 10. Totals: 11 10 19-25 71. Rebounds: 32 (Allen 8, K. Barnitz 7, Russell 6, Godby 6, Bruce 5). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.