Lady Pointers slip by Lady Hornets in tough defensive battle Published 11:27 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — When a couple of teams who rely on their defense face each other, you can’t expect a lot of offense.

In a big defensive battle, the South Point Lady Pointers beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 30-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game last Thursday.

Saratina Jackson scored 6 points as the Lady Pointers took a 9-8 first quarter lead.

Kinsey Keeney hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Hornets in the quarter.

Liz Ermalovich hit a 3-pointer and made 2 foul shots as she scored 7 points and Camille Hall had 4 points as South Point extended its lead to 20-11 at the half.

Alivia Noel was 3-of-4 at the line for Coal Grove’s points.

Hall and Jackson had the South Point baskets as the lead went to 24-13. Kenadee Keaton had the lone Lady Hornets’ goal.

Coal Grove outscored South Point 7-6 in the fourth quarter as Keeney hit another 3-pointer while Kelsey Fraley scored all 4 of her points including a pair of free throws.

Sara Mitchell scored 4 points and Jackson added a basket for South Point.

Jackson finished with 10 points while Hall and Ermalovich scored 7 each to pace South Point (8-11, 6-7).

Keeney had 9 points on three 3-pointers to lead Coal Grove (11-11, 3-11).

Coal Grove 8 3 2 7 = 20

South Point 9 11 4 6 = 30

COAL GROVE (11-11, 3-11): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 2-2 4, Kinsey Keeney 0 3 0-0 9, Alivia Nol 0 0 3-4 3, Autum Hick 0 0 2-2 2, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 3 2 7-8 20. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (8-11, 6-7): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Liz Ermalovich 1 1 2-2 7, Camille Hall 3 0 1-2 7, Sara Mitchell 2 0 0-0 4, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 12 1 3-4 30. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.