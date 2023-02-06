Philabaun’s buzzer-beater lifts Lady Flyers over Western, 39-36 Published 11:20 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Forget the no-look pass. Addie Philabaun showed how you do a no-look shot.

With the game tied and only 1.9 seconds left in regulation, Western overshot the inbounds pass and Philabaun grabbed the ball just above the 3-point line.

Knowing time was about to expire, Philabaun began her shooting motion immediately as she turned toward the basket and let the ball fly and it found nothing but the bottom of the net.

The amazing shot gave the St. Joseph Lady Flyers a 39-36 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Western Lady Indians on senior night.

But the Lady Flyers had plenty of heroics over the final 47 seconds.

After Kenzi Ferneau made the first of two free throws to put Western up 36-32, Philabaun was fouled attempting a 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go and made the first two shots.

Mia Weber got the offensive rebound on the missed shot and missed her attempt, but Gracie Damron got the putback with 16 seconds left to tie the game.

Western was called for a technical with 7 seconds to play but the Lady Flyers missed both attempts. However, they got the rebound only to be called for traveling.

That set up the inbounds play on the Lady Flyers end of the court and Philabaun’s winning shot.

Ferneau had 8 points as she and Jordyn Rittenhouse each made a pair of 3-pointers to give Western a 16-12 first quarter lead.

Mia Weber scored 8 points with Damron and Sutton getting 2 each.

The Lady Flyers got within 20-18 at the half as Damron had 4 points and Ava Weber got 2 more.

Ferneau dropped in a 3-pointer and two free throws as Western scored 6 points in the third quarter to maintain its 26-24 lead.

St. Joseph then rallied in the fourth quarter to outscored Western 15-10 as Damron had 8 points and Philabaun the other 7 including the game-winner.

Ferneau had a trey and 2 foul shots in the fourth quarter while Rittenhouse got 5 points.

Damron had a stellar game on senior night as she scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Mia Weber had 10 points and 8 rebounds, Philabaun finished with 7 and 4 assists, and Ava Weber added 2 points and 7 rebounds. Addison Murray had 4 rebounds and turned in a strong defensive effort.

Senior Aubrey Sutton was able to score a basket to start the game as Western allowed the Lady Flyers to get the opening tip and in turn St Joseph allowed Ferneau to score an uncontested basket as well.

Ferneau had a game high 21 points and Rittenhouse 11 for Western.

Western 16 4 6 10 = 36

St. Joseph 12 6 6 15 = 39

WESTERN (5-13, 4-7): Breleigh Tackett 0 0 3-8 3, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 2 3-5 11, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 2 4 5-8 21, Macie Coburn 0 0 1-2 1, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 6 12-23 36. Turnovers 8. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Tackett.

ST. JOSEPH (4-14, 4-6): Gracie Damron 7 0 4-4-8 18, Addie Philabaun 1 1 2-5 7, Addison Murray 0 0 0-2 0, Ava Weber 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Weber 4 0 2-6 10, Aubrey Sutton 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 14 1 8-21 39. Turnover: 19. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.